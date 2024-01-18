In a captivating prelude to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took center stage at Ford Field during ‘Visit Detroit’s‘ Annual Partnership Meeting, aptly titled “The Pregame Huddle,” on Wednesday January 17, 2024. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico sat down for a fireside chat with Goddell that shed light on the profound significance of the upcoming draft in the Motor City.

Goodell, addressing the audience with genuine admiration, commended Detroit for its remarkable transformation. He acknowledged the city’s physical evolution, particularly in the downtown area, but emphasized that the true essence lies in the unity displayed by both the public and private sectors. Reflecting on his decades-long connection with the city, Goodell expressed his belief that Detroit has the potential to shine on a global stage.

“Show off this community the way it deserves. What you’ve done in this community is amazing. You see what you’ve done physically in the downtown area, but it’s really as much about the way you’ve come together. The public and the private sector and you’ve rallied around this community, and I think the people around the world should see it,” Goodell remarked during the discussion. He underscored that the success of the draft hinges on showcasing the true spirit of Detroit and the passion of its people.

Goddell also lauded the city’s preparations ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, emphasizing the potential for over 300,000 visitors during the draft weekend. The high expectations stem from the success of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, but Detroit’s strategic location within a 4 ½-hour drive of six other NFL team cities, including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo, is anticipated to draw an even larger crowd.

Event details for the Detroit draft, slated to take place in renowned locations such as Campus Martius, Hart Plaza, and Woodward Avenue, are yet to be unveiled, with schedules and specifics expected after the Super Bowl. According to Visit Detroit’s Claude Molinari, president and CEO of the convention and visitors bureau, Hart Plaza is envisioned as the hub for interactive activities, including punt, pass, kick, 40-yard dash, and flag football, while Campus Martius will likely host the main draft stage.

The 2024 Draft in Detroit is a collaboration that involves the Detroit Sports Commission, the Lions, and the convention and visitors bureau, supported by corporate sponsors like Rocket Companies, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Flagstar Bank, General Motors, Huntington National Bank, Penske Corp., and PNC Bank.

Goodell expressed optimism about the positive attention the draft will bring to Detroit, not only from the anticipated visitors but also from the millions expected to tune in virtually. With an estimated viewership of 60 to 70 million people over the three days, the draft serves as a unique platform to showcase Detroit’s essence. Goodell encouraged the city to embrace the opportunity, saying, “We want you to do it Detroit style. Let people understand what Detroit is all about. And you won’t get a bigger platform — our draft here will probably (reach) 60 million to 70 million people over the three days. There are not many opportunities to do that.”

Joining Goodell at the event were key figures such as Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Moments Strategies Founder and CEO Alexis Wiley, and Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance COO Kai Bowman. The collective presence of these influential personalities underscored the collaborative efforts invested in making the 2024 NFL Draft a monumental success.

As the anticipation for the 2024 NFL Draft builds, Goodell’s words echo a sentiment of appreciation for Detroit’s journey and a call to present the city’s vibrancy and unity to the world. With key stakeholders aligning their efforts, the upcoming draft is poised to be not just a football event but a celebration of Detroit’s resilience and community spirit.