Detroit’s Weekend RoundUp | Jan. 11-15: sports, comedy, outdoor fun and more!

As this official Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend approaches, Detroit continues to captivate with a diverse array of events catering to every taste. Of course, the city will be celebrating Dr. King all weekend long, and you can find a listing of local events here. But the city will also be bustling with events from sports showdowns (GO LIONS!!!) and comedy nights to iconic concerts and winter wonderlands, the city pulsates with energy and excitement. Let’s delve into the Weekend RoundUp: Detroit Edition, featuring additional spectacular events for everyone to enjoy. Let us know in the comments which event you’ll be attending.

Live Comedy: Chris Tucker and Cedric the Entertainer

For those looking to unwind with laughter, Detroit welcomes two legendary comedians this weekend. On Friday night, catch Chris Tucker at the Fox Theatre as part of “The Legend Tour,” starting at 8 p.m. Simultaneously, Cedric the Entertainer will grace Motor City Casino’s Sound Board Theater with his comedic genius. Choose your preferred comedy destination and get ready for an evening of non-stop laughter.

Chris Tucker Friday, Jan. 12 @ 8 p.m.

Location: Fox Theatre

Tickets: https://www.313presents.com/events/detail/chris-tucker Cedric the Entertainer Friday, Jan. 12 @ 8 p.m.

Location: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino

Tickets: https://www.313presents.com/events/detail/cedric-the-entertainer

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets – Twin Night

Friday, Jan. 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Basketball enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Detroit Pistons take on the Houston Rockets in a thrilling matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. The game, featuring “Twin Night” to honor twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Grab your tickets and witness the skillful moves of these NBA teams in action.

For more information: Visit https://www.nba.com/pistons

Detroit Red Wings vs. Los Angeles Kings

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 7:30 p.m.

Hockey aficionados won’t want to miss the clash between the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, promising a fast-paced and intense showdown. Secure your tickets to witness the skill, precision, and excitement of professional ice hockey.

For more information: Visit https://www.nhl.com/redwings/

Detroit Roller Derby – Super Hero Double Header

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 6 p.m.

For those seeking an electrifying and action-packed experience, the Detroit Roller Derby promises just that with a Super Hero-themed doubleheader this Saturday. Witness the Grand Prix Madonnas clash with the D-FUNK at 6 p.m. inside the iconic Detroit Masonic Temple. Secure your tickets in advance for just $18 and prepare for an evening filled with fierce competition and superhero vibes.

For more information: Visit https://www.detroitrollerderby.com

Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams (Ford Field)

Sunday, Jan. 14 @ 8 p.m.

Considered by many as the “Detroit Super Bowl,” Ford Field hosts its first NFL playoff game on Sunday night as the Detroit Lions face off against the Los Angeles Rams. The matchup marks Matthew Stafford’s return to Ford Field since joining the Rams, setting the stage for a head-to-head battle with Jared Goff. If you can’t secure a spot in person, catch one of the many watch parties around the metro area.

For more information: Visit https://www.detroitlions.com

Madonna, The Queen of Pop – Live at Little Caesars Arena

Monday, Jan. 15 @ 8:30 p.m.

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, makes her grand homecoming at Little Caesars Arena with “The Celebration Tour” on Monday night. Celebrating her illustrious career spanning decades, Madonna will perform over 30 of her biggest hits, including classics like “Vogue,” “Ray of Light,” and “Holiday.” Joining her on the world tour is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen. Secure your tickets for this iconic event here

For more information: Visit https://www.313presents.com/events/detail/madonna

Winter at Valade Park

Ongoing

Escape into a winter wonderland at the award-winning Detroit Riverfront’s Valade Park. Throughout the weekend, experience oversized fires, winter games, sleds, s’mores, and hot seasonal drinks. Join in on Fireside Fridays and indulge in Self Care Sundays. Admission is free, providing a perfect opportunity to embrace the beauty of winter along the Detroit River.

For more information: Visit https://detroitriverfront.org/winteratvalade

The Rink at Campus Martius

Ongoing

For those seeking classic winter fun, head to The Rink at Campus Martius. Lace up your skates and enjoy laps around the downtown skating rink. Glide by the giant Christmas tree atop the fountain in the heart of Detroit. The Rink is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children, with skate rentals available for $6. Don’t miss the final weekend to enjoy this festive experience.

For more informations: Visit https://downtowndetroit.org/experience-downtown/things-to-do/the-rink/

As the holiday season fades into the rearview mirror, Detroit emerges as a vibrant hub of entertainment, offering an array of events to kick off the new year. From thrilling sports matchups to laughter-inducing comedy shows and the adrenaline-pumping Detroit Roller Derby, the city has something for everyone this weekend.