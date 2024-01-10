2024 Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration to feature Big Sean, Judge Greg Mathis, Bishop J. Drew Sheard and more in Detroit

Rainbow PUSH will host “Let Freedom Ring,” a free public event, on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) national holiday on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 5 p.m. at the historic Fox Theatre. “We will honor several luminaries whose deeds have exemplified the life of Dr. King. These exemplary individuals have been social justice stewards of humanity and their actions are living proof that Dr. King’s dream is alive, ” said Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., founder of Rainbow Push Coalition. Comerica Bank is the exclusive presenting partner of the Fox Theatre.

The Let Freedom Ring recipients include Judge Greg Mathis and “Big Sean,” who will be honored with the Keep Hope Alive Award; Bishop John Drew Sheard, presiding bishop of 6 million COGIC members, will receive the Theological Leadership Award; and Maha Freij, president and CEO of ACCESS and Amy Nederlander, co-founder of L!fe Leaders, will receive the Social Service Award.

Harry Belafonte, a close friend of Dr. King and an internationally-acclaimed actor and singer, whose life challenged the world to shine the light on humanity and the least of these, will receive the Rainbow Push Humanitarian Award posthumously. It is well documented, as the organizer, his name is eponymous with “We are the World,” a song that raised funds to address African famine. When one ponders the greatest preacher, history will not omit Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, former pastor of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church. He was a prophetic, spiritual and civil rights advocate whose messages inspired each of us. He was the president of the Detroit Branch NAACP and led the Progressive National Baptist Convention. The Harvard School of Divinity graduate will also receive the Rainbow Push Humanitarian Award posthumously.

Previous Let Freedom Ring Award recipients have included Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Wayne County Community College District Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery, “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, Congressman John Conyers, Detroit News Publisher Jonathan Wolman, KEM, Blake Corum and others. Dr. Martin Luther King High School Dance Workshop and Cass Technical High School Ensembles will provide the gifts of dance and music respectively. Errol Service Jr., will provide an artistic tribute to Harry Belafonte. Several elected officials will share remarks on this special day, including Mayor Mike Duggan, Senator Gary Peters, Congresswomen Debbie Dingell, and Rashida Talib, Congressman Shri Thanedar and representing the state of Michigan, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, II.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.313presents.com/news/detail/rainbow-push-to-host-let-freedom-ring-at-the-fox-theatre-on-january-15-2024.