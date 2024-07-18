African American Male Wellness Agency partners with Eric Roberson for BIPOC Month

DETROIT – The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) is thrilled to announce its partnership with the acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur Eric Roberson, known as “Erro,” to amplify the reach and impact of his newly released song “MASK.” This collaboration is particularly poignant this month as July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

“MASK,” co-written by Roberson alongside Jairus “JMo” Mozee and Daniel Crawford and co-produced with Brett “B Dubb” Baker and Zachariah “SlimKat78” McGant, takes us on a journey into the challenges of revealing one’s true self and the vulnerability that accompanies it. The song’s powerful message aligns seamlessly with AAMWA’s mission to eliminate health inequities among African American men and their families through education, resources, and community events.

Eric Roberson’s participation in AAMWA’s Real Men Real Talk podcast series further enhances this partnership. In his feature, Roberson candidly discusses the mental health challenges associated with taking off the metaphorical “mask” and embracing vulnerability. His insights offer a unique perspective on the intersection of creative success and mental wellness, providing invaluable stories and experiences for listeners.

Kenny R. Hampton, president of AAMWA, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Getting to know the real stories behind creative success and mental wellness from Roberson has been enlightening. We are excited to partner with such a celebrated artist, and his song ‘MASK’ has become a cornerstone in our conversational exercises with men, helping them to open up about their own mental health struggles.”

Detroit is the second most stressed city in the country, according to a new study by WalletHub. This new music partnership helps the organization in its spiritual appeal to Black men in Detroit as the organization currently commands a national tour to bring Black Men’s Wellness Day to cities across the country.

The African American Male Wellness Agency remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the overall health and wellness of African American communities. Through its diverse initiatives and community events, AAMWA continues to provide essential education and resources, ensuring that African American men and their families have the support they need to thrive.

About the African American Male Wellness Agency: The African American Male Wellness Agency is dedicated to eliminating health inequities among African American men and their families. By offering a range of programs, initiatives, and community events, AA Wellness provides crucial education and resources to improve health outcomes and promote wellness in African American communities.

About Eric Roberson: Eric Roberson, also known as “Erro,” is a two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur. With a career spanning over two decades, Roberson continues to inspire with his soulful music and commitment to mental health advocacy.