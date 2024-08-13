Common and Omari Hardwick bring focus of health wellness in Black men

Columbus, Ohio – The African American Male Wellness Agency, or AAMWA, proudly hosted its annual Black Men’s Wellness Day Aug. 10 at Livingston Park, attracting a remarkable crowd of nearly 40,000 attendees. This event, a cornerstone of the AAMWA’s mission to save Black men’s lives, saw the participation of nearly 2,000 men in essential health screenings.

“Our mission at the AAMWA is to save Black men’s lives by promoting health and wellness,” said Kenny R. Hampton, president of the AAMWA. “Black Men’s Wellness Day is an opportunity for the community to come together. Black men are dying from preventable diseases, and what we’re saying is, ‘not on our watch!'”

The day featured the AAMWA’s signature 5K Walk and Run, with actor Omari Hardwick lending his voice and presence to the cause. Hardwick shared that while he thinks of Columbus as a city where Black excellence thrives, “we need to be doing better, particularly as it pertains to the health of our brothers and the health of our sisters on a whole different level.”

2024 marked the 20th anniversary of the African American Male Wellness Agency, headquartered in Columbus. Earlier in the week, AAMWA held a milestone celebration with a star-studded VIP event featuring Grammy-winning artist, author and activist Common. Common participated in a fireside chat with AAMWA co-founder John H. Gregory and President Kenny R. Hampton.

“Our work, our faith and our practices can overcome anything,” said Common. “Fortunately, my colonoscopy came out great, but I want to make sure that my brothers ain’t afraid to go do that. If we normalize getting check-ups, if we normalize these screenings, normalize mental health support … [including therapy] and that’s one of the things that’s been beneficial to me in the course of my life, and I want to share that.”

The VIP event also included a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Eric Roberson, known as “Erro,” who performed his newly released song “Mask.” The song’s message about vulnerability and self-revelation resonates deeply with the AAMWA’s mission to eliminate health disparities among African American men.

Since its inception in 2004, the AAMWA, founded by John and Pamela Gregory, has been dedicated to addressing the unique health challenges faced by Black men.

“Black Men’s Wellness Day reflects our vision of community support and proactive health management. We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive impact this event has on so many lives,” said the Gregorys.

About The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA):

Established in 2004, the African American Male Wellness Agency, or AAMWA, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the life expectancy and overall wellness of African American men. AAMWA addresses health disparities by offering health screenings, education and community engagement while leading the national conversation on dismantling imbalances in preventive health care. With a comprehensive focus on physical health, fatherhood, financial wellness and mental health, AAMWA empowers Black men to take control of their health and lead longer, healthier lives.

