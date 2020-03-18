Detroit philanthropist Jim Thrower is leaving a legacy of McDonald’s ownership

Rolling Out
IMG_0994

Jim Thrower, The Dirt Label owner Chis Morris and Columbus, Ohio McDonald's franchise owner Andre Hill (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

57553186-FA82-4B55-906A-3B5A0754A846

Chris Morris of The Dirt Label (Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media)

IMG_1005

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

IMG_1004

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

IMG_1003

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

IMG_1002

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

FE1EBE50-6A1B-4856-8EA0-4EE2F66BA4BA

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

511AEB06-A2A8-4514-A246-F784F152E53B

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

76063D27-A729-4214-966E-08B850916983

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

767DE1F0-1AD5-4C77-9632-26E8951DAD17

Photo credit: Porsha Monique for Steed Media

Jim Thrower’s name is synonymous with the “Big Mac” in Detroit. From playing defensive back for the Detroit Lions in the late 1970s to currently owning 14 McDonald’s restaurants across Michigan, Thrower has cemented himself in the history books as a philanthropist, business owner and community leader.

Thrower is currently president and CEO of Jamjomar Inc., and for several decades, he’s been successful at building the family business. To date, all four of his children own McDonald’s franchises from Michigan to Louisiana, and he is now also working to establish businesses for his grandkids.

Rolling out spoke with Thrower on March 13, 2020, at a “313 Day” pop-up event at his “mothership” location — the first McDonald’s he owned — off of the Chrysler Freeway and Mack Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

What does 313 Day represent to you?

First of all, that’s the area code that I live in. With McDonald’s, we always try to relate it to the customers that we serve. Being here in the Detroit community, 313 Day is very important to all of us. McDonald’s wants to do the right thing in the community. They want to reach out, they want to touch those not only in the 313 area code but [also] in the 248, 734 and every other community. It’s a special day for us, and we want to make sure that the community understands what it’s all about.

Click continue to read more about Thrower started his career with McDonald’s.

Porsha Monique
Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique





