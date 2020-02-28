McDonald’s owner-operator Andre Hill creates Black history design collaboration

Andre Hill is a second-generation McDonald’s owner-operator in Columbus, Ohio, who is working to move the culture and provide opportunities to people in the communities he serves.

A native of Metro Detroit, Hill has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from Clark Atlanta University. After college, he was inspired to follow in his mother Gale Hill’s footsteps and work to build generational wealth after starting his family.

To accomplish his goal, Hill successfully completed McDonald’s rigorous second-generation training and development program and was officially deemed ready to open his own location in December 2019.

Rolling out spoke with him about his Black History Month collaboration with The Dirt Label clothing brand and about becoming an owner-operator.

Why is the McDonald’s collaboration with The Dirt Label so important?

The Black History Month collaboration is something that … represents me from a cultural perspective. As two Black-owned companies, Christen Morris, the creative director at The Dirt Label, and I got together to figure out how we could make something for Black History Month that really resonates with the employees of McDonald’s and show that the brand appreciates them and those in the communities in which we serve. When people look good, they feel good. Providing our staff with custom pieces that can only be brought upon through collaboration … shows them that we care about their morale, image and service for being a part of the brand.

What future collaborations would you be interested in?

I’m open to collaborating with any company [that] has good ideas and a good purpose. I would like to get with a cool, boutique-type retail brand like a Kith and do a capsule with McDonald’s branded items. If I could get with a sneaker brand like Nike, Adidas or Reebok that can really spark and influence the greater culture, I think it will be really beneficial to McDonald’s. Imagine a slip-resistant Converse made in tow with McDonald’s. That would be dope.

Click continue to read more.