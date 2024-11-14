Trick Daddy is unbothered and undeterred from his stance that he is not an “African American,” which rankled the sensibilities of many Black citizens.

Last week, Trick Daddy said, “I’m trying to figure out how ‘Afro’ get in front of my motherf——g race,” Trick Daddy says in the clip. “I never been to Africa. Afro or Africa, never been there. I’m not from Africa.”

After emerging from under the avalanche of criticism over the past several days for declaring that he is an “American,” Trick Daddy, 50, doubled down on his sentiments.

Trick Daddy fires back at his critics

Trick explained to his 1 million Instagram followers that, “My grandmother ain’t never tell me not one motherf——g story about Africa. I don’t know nothing about Africa. All I know is the only African people I run into, they think they better than us over here,” Trick said. “So what you [inaudible] worried about me saying that I’m not African? I’m just American! What is wrong with you n—-s?!”

Trick Daddy takes aim at the ‘Rickey Smiley Morning Show’

Trick also flamed the cast of the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for criticizing and mocking him on the radio show.

“And f— your motherf—ing podcast. F— your show n—-,” Trick said. “Don’t bring my motherf—ing name up. I don’t know you b—–s … I’m still not saying you n—-s’ names.”

Some fans back what Trick Daddy believes

Social media has been abuzz with debates the past several days about the merits of “African American,” “American” and “Blacks.”

“Only Black folks argue about s— like this,” surmised one user in the comments section of The Shade Room, while another fan mentioned, “Divide and conquer.”

Others agree with Trick as a user said, “I definitely see his point. I’m Black American,” while another person wrote, “i could tell y’all one thing.. he truly don’t give a f—” A fifth person added that, “We don’t call white people European American lol ”