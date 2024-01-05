Trick Daddy threatens Katt Williams with violence after his interview (video)

Miami rap legend Trick Daddy went volcanic on Katt Wiliams in the aftermath of the comedian’s scorched-earth interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast earlier this week.

Williams went in during his interview with NFL legend Shannon “Shay Shay” Sharpe. Williams took scathing shots at fellow comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Chris Tucker and many others.

Trick Daddy — born Maurice Samuel Young — commenced his long soliloquy on Instagram Live by calling Wiliams a “p—y a–” who was clout chasing by denigrating the character and careers of his comedic contemporaries. The rapper is still stewing over a harsh joke that Williams aimed at the “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star a few years back.

“You saying all types of s— you ain’t supposed to say. There’s a lot of s— about certain rap n—-s I could say, but I know it’s some s— I shouldn’t say, so I don’t say it. You said some slick s— about me in one of your stand-ups, you was being sarcastic saying, ‘if Trick Daddy could own a restaurant, you can do anything,’” Trick Daddy said before ratcheting up the intensity of the conversation.

“Keep my name out your mouth. I’m not no comedian,” Daddy continued. “I’m a street n—- first. Keep my name out your mouth b—- a– n—-. Keep Rickey Smiley’s name out your mouth. Keep all OGs names out your mouth.”

The Miami legend continued barking while he was driving, warning Wiliams to “stop talking about other n—-s to be relevant in the game, to trend, because you trending today and I’mma be trending tomorrow on your b—- a–, and I’m with whatever you with, n—-. And everybody you told a story about got more money that me and you. You on my level.”

The “I’m a Thug” rapper also referenced the fight Williams lost to a 7th-grade adolescent in 2016 which was recorded on video and quickly went viral nationally.

The rapper closed his own tirade by threatening that, if Williams ever mentions his name again, he will bust down Williams’ front doors and meet up with Williams in his house.

The Friday After Next comedian has yet to respond publicly to Trick’s threats.