After Nelly got bombarded by criticism for performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball, Miami rap legend Trick Daddy jumped into the fray and defended his fellow emcee.

Trick Daddy defends Nelly’s performance

“A lot of people is upset about artists performing at the inauguration—and you know me. I have an unpopular opinion about that,” Trick said on 103.5 The Beat Miami.

“First of all, Nelly, congratulations on that $1.5 million you got for that show. I wish they give me $1.5 million,” Trick continued. “It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business. If my worst enemy booked me to do a concert, I’m going to do that concert. If he booked me in a territory where I was beefing…I’m going to do that concert.”

Trick Daddy backs others getting paid

Trick, whose real name is Maurice Young, gave an analogy regarding the negative reaction Kodak Black incurred for hopping on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s 2023 song “Shaka Laka.” Kodak reportedly earned $1 million for providing a few bars on the track.

“Everybody was saying, ‘Oh [6ix9ine] a rat, he a rat.’ Well, he maybe y’all rat, he’s not my rat. I never listened to his music,” Trick said. “They got mad at Kodak for getting $1 million from Tekashi. Tekashi gave me $250,000, I would’ve did a verse for him.”

Nelly called it an honor to perform for Trump

Before taking the stage at one of Trump’s inauguration balls, Nelly explained to Willie D, one-third of the legendary group Geto Boys, why he accepted the invitation.

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor,” Nelly elaborated to Willie. “I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters, who protect this country, have to go to war and put their lives on the line for whoever is in office. If they can put their life on the line for whoever’s in office, I can damn sure perform.”