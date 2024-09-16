Miami rap luminary Trick Daddy blew his fans back when he unveiled an old photo of him with Yung Miami when she was a little girl.

The 50-year-old “I’m a Thug” emcee went far into his photo bag to pull out one that included the former City Girls group member and shared it with his one million Instagram followers.

Trick asked his fans, “I’ve taken so many pics thru out [sic] my career but who can guess who these kids here !!”

Lil Duval was amused by the throwback photo, telling Trick Daddy,” “[five crying laughing emojis] life comes fast [wind gust emoji].”

Another user wrote, “Caresha Still Look The Same, Lol! #TrickLoveDaKids.” A third user said, “The 305 Yung MIA and her lil sis to cute man time fly.” A fourth added: “No way [crying laughing emoji].”

Last month, Trick got similar attention for a photo he reposted of GloRilla in a bathroom in only her boxing briefs and matching bra.

Trick Daddy captioned the picture, “Damn Glo I’m loving this bathroom [eyes emoji] @glorillapimp.”

Users lambasted Trick for the “creepy” comment.