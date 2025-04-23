4 actors who can play Snoop Dogg in his upcoming biopic

Snoop Dogg and his Death Row Pictures have inked a multifaceted, multiyear deal with NBCUniversal that includes a biopic of Snoop’s life and career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal spans the entertainment spectrum to include films, TV, sports and streaming.

NBCUniversal chairman Donna Langley expressed her excitement, saying, “There’s only one Snoop, and we’re so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners,” she said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

The 53-year-old Long Beach, Calif., native is ecstatic about forming an alliance with the corporate goliath right down the road from his hometown. “Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood,” Snoop penned, “which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”

The movie about Snoop, né Calvin Broadus, has been greenlit and is already in production, according to Backstagemagazine. The casting call is specifically looking for “Black male talent aged 18-25 with the ability to rap and no prior acting experience required,” according to Backstage.

The movie has already been written and will be directed by Allen Hughes, 53, who is renowned for his work with his twin brother, Albert, on the classics Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, The Book of Eli as well as the documentary “American Pimp” in 1999.

Several names have already surfaced in the search for a man who could portray the laid-back West Coast rapper with the globally recognized delivery.

Baller Alert listed four actors with extensive experience who could be ideal candidates to pull off the Snoop role:

Micheal Ward

The Jamaican-born Ward, 27, boasts an enviable portfolio that includes roles in Blue Story and The Old Guard, while displaying his talents in the Netflix shows “Top Boy” and “The A List.” Baller Alert noted that Ward won the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star Award while capturing a nomination for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in BBC’s “Small Axe” the following year.

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Winston is a 21-year-old star who had roles in The Upside, Proud Mary and Queen & Slim and is about to star in Government Cheese.

Jonathan Daviss

Davis, 25, is a rising actor who got some shine in the Netflix drama series “Outer Banks” and “Do Revenge.”

Asante Blackk

The 23-year-old Blackk put eyes on his work as Kevin Richardson in the gripping Ava DuVernay-directed series “When They See Us” on Netflix. The movie centered around “The Exonerated Five” — the teens of color who were wrongly convicted for raping a White female Central Park jogger. He also got some love for his starring role as Malik Hodges in NBC’s “This Is Us.”