Streetz Cred: Ralo builds a legacy beyond music

Ralo is no stranger to reinvention. In a recent exclusive interview for rolling out, he sat down with Solo for the “Streetz Cred” blog series to talk about life after prison, his latest music, and his aspirations beyond the rap game. Freshly free and radiating peace, Ralo revealed a personal transformation that’s setting him up for a future as big as his dreams.

“I am free, I am at peace,” Ralo said, smiling. “I’m on the real estate journey, aiming to become one of the biggest real estate moguls.” Beyond his new real estate ventures, Ralo recently dropped his new project, Chosen, and has released a book he’s working to turn into a TV series. As he puts it, it’s all about maintaining and building his empire from the ground up.

When asked about his latest single, “Talking to Myself,” Ralo shared the deep inspiration behind it. “Young Dolph,” he said without hesitation. “He has a song called ‘Talking to My Skill.’ I heard the record at Key Glock’s birthday party in Miami and it inspired me.” Having missed out on a lot of music during his time in federal prison, Ralo was moved by the crowd’s reaction to Dolph’s record. Once he got home, he found a beat that spoke to him and immediately started creating. “It was like the energy I missed came rushing back,” he reflected.

Ralo’s top locations in Atlanta

Atlanta has always been a cultural beacon, and Ralo is quick to point out his top three tourist picks for anyone visiting his city. First on his list is “Pakistan,” the nickname for his neighborhood, where he has invested time and energy into building a stronger community where they can visit Vine City Mosque, a place where visitors can learn about the religion, brotherhood, and unity that mean so much to Ralo. Secondly, he suggests grabbing a plate from Mr. Everything, a local food staple that captures the flavor of Atlanta. And if you’re traveling with family, he recommends a visit to FunZone, “because it’s cheaper than Six Flags and the kids will have a blast.”

If Ralo’s life were ever turned into a movie, he already has the title ready: FA-Merican Gangsta. Inspired by Denzel Washington’s portrayal of Frank Lucas in American Gangster, Ralo acknowledges his own past in the heroin trade that made him a multimillionaire. However, for Ralo, “Fam-goon” represents family and community, and his movie would focus on loyalty, brotherhood, and rising from adversity.

As the interview wrapped up, Ralo shared a side of himself many fans might not know: He’s a natural comedian. “Being around me any day, you’re going to laugh,” he said. It’s this genuine spirit equal parts hustle, heart, and humor that makes Ralo’s journey one to watch.

From Chosen to chosen by destiny, Ralo’s story is far from over. He’s not just building real estate, he’s building a legacy.