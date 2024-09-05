Cardi B defends calling herself ‘light-skinned’ after social media criticism

Cardi B has found herself in the spotlight once again, this time defending her racial identity and the term “light-skinned” after a social media user questioned her Blackness. The rapper, who identifies as Afro-Latina, took to X to clarify her stance, emphasizing the diversity of skin tones within the Dominican community.

Understanding skin tone diversity

In response to the criticism, Cardi stated, “Dominicans are so diverse when it comes to skin color: dark, brown, tan, light, white… sooo what am I supposed to say when I’m describing my complexion… Im Dominican skin?”

She further elaborated, asserting that the term light skin is merely an adjective to describe skin complexion and is not exclusive to any single race. Cardi pointed out that individuals from various nationalities, including Jamaicans and Haitians, also possess a range of skin tones.

Addressing misunderstandings

When another user expressed confusion about her racial identity, Cardi responded with a sharp retort, “If you confuse, you need to put the blunt down because my tweet and the tweet I replied to got nothing to do with what you tweeted. You smoke out bird.”

Cardi’s assertive responses highlight her frustration with the ongoing scrutiny regarding her identity. She has faced similar challenges in the past, often feeling the need to justify her Blackness to critics.

Skin bleaching accusations

In addition to defending her identity, Cardi recently addressed rumors about skin bleaching. After a fan suggested she appeared pale in a recent photo, she clarified, “Bleaching while pregnant? Why must y’all be so dumb? Actually NO! I’m pregnant, I’m slightly anemic, this baby sucking all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy… PLEASE STOP THINKING WITH YOUR A–HOLE!”

Cardi’s candidness about her health and appearance reflects her desire to combat misconceptions and promote body positivity.

The ongoing conversation

Cardi B’s experiences highlight the complexities of racial identity and the societal pressures that come with it. As an Afro-Latina, she navigates a unique space that often invites scrutiny and debate. Her assertive responses serve as a reminder of the importance of understanding and respecting the diverse identities within the Black community.