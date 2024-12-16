Amber Rose says Drake is hated on because he’s biracial

Amber Rose proffered a theory on why Drake has incurred the wrath of Kendrick Lamar and many in the hip-hop community.

Rose believes that Drake has been subjected to undue hate by rappers and urbanites because is the product of a biracial marriage.

Speaking with the “Pillow Talk with Ryan” podcast, Rose said, “People want to act like Drake is not the voice of our generation.”

The 41-year-old socialite, who was born Amber Rose Levonchuck, continued: “You can’t disregard everything Drake has done for us in terms of memories and parties. They build you up just to tear you down, and I think it’s complete bulls—.” Rose added, “Sometimes when people dislike you, they say things like, ‘You’re acting White, you’re acting light skin, you’re not like us.’ I’ve experienced that my whole life, so for that reason alone, I will always support Drake.”

“He’s biracial, that’s what happens,” she added.

Rose’s history with bold statements

This is not the first time that Rose has made bold statements that caused rumbling. A few months ago, the avowed Republican and Donald Trump backer accused Beyoncé of plagiarizing her speech when Queen Bey appeared at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Houston.

“I’m not here as a celebrity… I’m not here as a politician…I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about my children,” said Beyoncé at that time, according to CBS News.