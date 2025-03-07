Tory Lanez drops trailer on eve of prison album release

Embattled and incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez made good on his vow to record and release a prison album within three weeks.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Canadian-born artist announced that the album would be named Peterson — his birth name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson — and would serve as a sequel to the 2020 album titled Daystar, first name.

“Dear 2025 … This COMEBACK is PERSONAL,” Lanez wrote to his 11 million Instagram followers on March 4.

“ALBUM NAME – PETERSON. SEQUEL OF – DAYSTAR,” he continued as he included the cover art featuring a shirtless and chiseled Lanez from prison.

Tory Lanez drops album while serving 10 years

As most of popular culture is aware, Lanez is serving a 10-year prison bid for firing the shots that injured former girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles in the summer of 2020. He is currently fighting another legal battle against Megan for allegedly orchestrating a campaign of ceaseless harassment from prison using a blogger that Megan is suing for defamation and revenge porn.

The “Luv It” lyricist and music producer has manifested his dream of releasing an entire album from prison confines, which will be dropped at midnight on Friday, March 7. He said he received inspiration to make the first full incarcerated album from fellow Canadian superstars Drake, The Weeknd, and PartyNextDoor.

Lanez also got motivation from his vast international fan base, who answered in the affirmative to his question on whether he should release the album from prison.