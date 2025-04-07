NCNW backs National African American Museum

NCNW Issues

Statement in Support of the

National Museum of African American History and Culture

-Commends the Leadership of Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III-

(April 7, 2025, WASHINGTON, D.C.) – – The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) issued the following statement in response the President Donald Trump’s Executive Order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” which proposes defunding programs and exhibits at the Smithsonian Institution, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture:

“The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) strongly opposes any attempt to censor, distort, or dismantle the telling of America’s full and inclusive history. Efforts to withhold funding from the Smithsonian complex, especially the National Museum of African American History and Culture, threaten not only a vital educational resource but also the very integrity of our national narrative.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture serves as a cornerstone in the preservation and celebration of African American history and culture. This history is American history. From slavery to civil rights to the cultural innovations that continue to shape the world, the museum ensures these stories are not forgotten, denied, or politicized.

NCNW also commends the outstanding leadership of Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III. As the founding director of the museum and the first African American Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Secretary Bunch has championed the power of historical truth to unite, educate, and heal. His dedication to scholarship, accessibility, and equity has elevated the Smithsonian mission and broadened its relevance to all Americans.

Our founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, believed deeply in the transformative power of education and the necessity of truth. She understood that knowledge uplifts communities, empowers individuals, and strengthens democracy. Secretary Bunch continues in that tradition and reminds us that museums are not merely repositories of the past. They are tools for building a better future.

NCNW calls on policymakers, educators, and citizens across the country to reject false narratives that seek to divide us. We must support institutions that honor our collective past and protect our shared future. The National Museum of African American History and Culture plays a vital role in that mission, and we will continue to advocate for its preservation and advancement.”

NCNW is an “organization of organizations,” comprised of more than 350 campus and community-based sections and 38 national women’s organizations that enlightens, inspires, and connects more than 2,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. It was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an influential educator and activist, and for more than fifty years, the iconic Dr. Dorothy Height was president of the organization.