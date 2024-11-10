Trick Daddy said he abhors the “African American” label and wants nothing to do with it.

The Miami rap legend fired off an impassioned soliloquy to his 1 million Instagram followers that he doesn’t want the “Afro” or “African” in front of “American” since he’s never set foot on the continent, which he and many others call the “Motherland.”

During his discussion, Trick argued that since no one in his family has ever been to Africa, therefore the term “African” is not applicable to him or others born in this country.

Trick Daddy doesn’t feel a connection to Africa

“I’m trying to figure out how ‘Afro’ get in front of my motherf—ing race. I ain’t never been to Africa. I ain’t never been to Africa. Afro or Africa. Never been there,” said the 49-year-old rapper whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young.

The “I’m a Thug” emcee, who also stars on “Love and Hip Hop Miami,” continued with his stream of consciousness, adding: “I’m born and raised in Goose, Florida. I was raised in Liberty City in the Polka Bean Project. I ain’t never went to Africa. I ain’t think about going there.

Trick added, “I heard it’s a beautiful place. And I know it’s the motherland, yes. But not my mother, not her mother, and not her mother’s mother. That ain’t their land.”

Fans debate the merits of Trick Daddy’s claims

The post that was captured and reposted by Livebitez incited a spirited debate on the social media app Threads.

One user was disgusted by Trick’s sentiments, saying in all caps: “THIS THE DUMBEST ISH ANY AFRICAN CAN SAY 😂… ONLY BLACK FOLK HATE THEIR ORGINS 🤦🏾‍♂️… WHAT MAKES IT EVEN WORSE IS THIS… LAYIN IN BED WITH SOME AFRICAN COLUMNS AS YOUR HEADBOARD 😂… BEING BORN SOMEWHERE DOESN’T MEAN YOU’RE THAT 😂… AMERICA ISN’T A RACE OF PEOPLE 😂.”

Another person adamantly disagreed. “Doggone Africans don’t claim or care about us anyways so shiddd I get his point I agree 😂.”

And the debate continued unabated in the comments section: