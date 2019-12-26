Dame Dash sued for $50 million over alleged sexual assault

Dame Dash is facing another lawsuit. The outspoken entrepreneur and former music executive is being sued for sexual assault, according to The Blast.”

According to the lawsuit, Dash hired Monique Bunn to shoot photos in April 2019. Bunn stayed with Dash and his family at their Los Angeles home.

On April 19, 2019, Dash allegedly went into the room where Bunn was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day,” the lawsuit states.

The alleged groping caused Bunn to wake up and she noticed Dash wearing a rob without underwear. When she became upset, Dash allegedly told Bunn that he had a deal with WETV where she would be featured in a docuseries. However, the deal never materialized.

Bunn also claims that Dash and his team took her hard drive which contained photos of artists such as Mary J. Blige, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Mase, Quincy Jones, Teddy Riley, Lil Kim, The Fugees, Missy Elliot, Xscape, Lenny Kravitz, Lyor Cohen, Russell Simmons, Lauren Hill, KRS One, Outkast, LL Cool J, Q-Tip, The Beatles and President George Bush.

Bunn is suing Dash, his fiancée, Raquel Horn, as well as his companies Damon Dash Studios and Poppington LLC for $50 million.