Lizzo, Dr. Boyce Watkins and the truth about obesity and Black health

 

Lizzo at the BET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA – 23rd June 2019
Lizzo and Dr. Boyce Watkins recently got into an online spat that eventually went viral.

On Monday, Dr. Watkins blasted Lizzo over her health.

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” Dr. Boyce Watkins wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo responded by writing on Twitter by writing, “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth and look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Diabetes and heart disease can’t be diagnosed by looking at someone’s weight. Although weight can be a factor, diabetes is often hereditary. Furthermore, being physically inactive less than three times per week, and smoking can also contribute to the illness, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Following the spat between Lizzo and Dr. Watkins, thousands responded on social media.

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw



