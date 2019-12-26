Lizzo, Dr. Boyce Watkins and the truth about obesity and Black health

Lizzo and Dr. Boyce Watkins recently got into an online spat that eventually went viral.

On Monday, Dr. Watkins blasted Lizzo over her health.

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” Dr. Boyce Watkins wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo responded by writing on Twitter by writing, “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth and look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Diabetes and heart disease can’t be diagnosed by looking at someone’s weight. Although weight can be a factor, diabetes is often hereditary. Furthermore, being physically inactive less than three times per week, and smoking can also contribute to the illness, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Following the spat between Lizzo and Dr. Watkins, thousands responded on social media.

Protect Lizzo at all costs from these deranged misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and self hating Black men. Tired of y'all disparaging Black women. Boyce Watkins is TRASH. Period. — Jason (One Piece fan) (@EscaflowneClown) December 23, 2019

Dr. Bryce Watkins you should be very much shameful for saying that about a woman. Why must every woman be skinny in America. Lizzo baby my babe you are very gorgeous and oh boy I know it. 😘😘😘😘🥰🥰🥰😘😘 — Frank Ghunney (@FrankGhunney) December 26, 2019

NOBODY was talking about no damn #Lizzo before she twerked her bare nasty cheeks at the Staples Center. She got ALL THE SMOKE and attention she was asking for and got butthurt when some like Doc Watkins called her on her minstrel show. THE END — Bobo Kelly (@BoboKelly5) December 26, 2019