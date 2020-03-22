DJ D-Nice bringing back ‘Club Quarantine’ on Sunday after awesome Saturday

Legendary deejay D-Nice (Image source: Instagram – @dnice)

Pioneering rapper-producer DJ D-Nice unwittingly created a cultural phenomenon with a home-style deejay party on Saturday, March 21 called “Homeschool at Club Quarantine” that was watched by a legion of A-list celebrities and over 100K people.

The historic virtual party was watched by no less than the likes of Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay, Common, Diddy, Will Smith, Omar Epps and dozens of other prominent celebrities and dignitaries. The “home party” was so successful that it was chronicled by the New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post.

The success of that endeavor inspired D-Nice to bring back “Club Quarantine” on Sunday afternoon beginning at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on his Instagram page that already boasts over 800K followers.

D-Nice, 49, skyrocketed to fame out of Brooklyn, New York, as a member of the iconic hit making squad Boogie Down Productions in the 1980s, back when many considered rap a temporary fad.

Derrick Jones’ initial “Homeschool” live broadcast went on for at least seven straight hours on Saturday.

Many celebs are crediting D-Nice with rescuing the day with the near-mandatory quarantine going on nationwide. But D-Nice nearly lost it and turned into a groupie when Janet Jackson rolled up on the party

D-Nice is returning this afternoon with “Homeschool at Club Quarantine,” much to the delight of his industry colleagues and Hollywood heavyweights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

