O.J. Simpson believes ‘Tiger King’ star killed her husband (video)

Longtime national pariah O.J. Simpson said he is convinced that “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin murdered her husband and got away with it.

Simpson, 72, ranted for his nearly 1 million Twitter followers about the hit Netflix’s series, “Tiger King,” and the suspicious death of Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

“Hey, Twitter world. It’s yours truly. I just got back from the golf course where I actually played pretty well. Now it’s back at home, back to the couch, back to television. Listen, I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called ‘Tiger King,'” he said.

“Well, yesterday I watched this show, and oh my God, is America in this bad of shape? I watched about six episodes of this show, and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” Simpson said and then added incredulously. “White people! What’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone. (sic)”

Simpson has gotten sucked into the continuing drama of the show, saying, “this show is crazy, but it’s so crazy you kinda keep watching.”

The man known as the “Juice,” who is thought by many to have killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, then had the audacity to speak about someone getting away with murder.

“One thing I will say, there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is, uh, tiger sashimi right now. I’m just sayin’,” he said.

