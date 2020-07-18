Retired Sgt. Maj. Craig Keith pens transformative guide to leadership

Retired Sgt. Maj. Craig Keith is a decorated U.S. Army veteran and entertainment executive for Walt Disney Studios. During his time in the military, he served his country for three decades in six combat tours and under six presidents, which prepared him for any obstacle life may bring. Rolling out spoke with Keith about his new book, Serving To Lead, which provides resourceful leadership insight that is relevant for all professions.

How would you describe your leadership style?

My leadership style is hybrid. I know when someone needs an extra nudge, that is a piece of authoritative [leadership]. Then I will use a participative leadership style. This means I will join in and help them with what they’re doing, which gets you the most respect. Then I will help them with their deliverables to make sure they meet the timeline that we have established. If you can’t meet that timeline, I’ll teach you to come back and say, “Hey, I need 30 more minutes or an hour to finish that,” so they have accountability.

