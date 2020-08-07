Jagged Edge brings ‘good music, good lyrics,’ on soul-stirring comeback album

Jagged Edge understands that the music industry is in need of true R&B. The Atlanta-based quartet decided to bring back the essence with their 10th studio album, A Jagged Love Story.

On the project, Jagged Edge reunites with a past collaborator, Bryan Micheal Cox, who produced the mid-tempo first single, “Seasons Of Us.” Cox also produced past hits such as “Lets’s Get Married,” “He Can’t Love U” and “Where The Party At?”

Along with Cox, other producers on the project include Jermaine Dupri, Carl Breeding, Jay Fooley, and Demetrius Bell.

All of the songs were written by twins Brandon and Brian Casey. Standout tracks from the 31-song album include, “BadBad,” “How to Fix It,” “Exit Wounds,” “Luh U,” and “Juice,” to name a few.

“A Jagged Story is about our love for music, what we do, and the fans that allow us to do it,” Brandon Casey told this publication. “Thank you for allowing us to intersect…People are reacting so positively to this album because the labels have all gone away from or rationed our R&B diet, but as a culture, we need our souls fed by ‘good music, ‘good lyrics,’ and good voices. We always have.”