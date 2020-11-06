J Young MDK builds legacy with 50/50 song campaign

Jermaine Carter, 29, also known as J Young MDK, is a man with big dreams and even bigger goals. The Atlanta-based artist got his start with music as a hobby, but it grew into something more.

He began his musical journey as a battle rapper, which led him to become Atlanta’s 107.9 radio station freestyle champion, which helped him realize his passions. “I was like maybe I should take this seriously. I was good at it, but I didn’t take it seriously or look at it as a way out.”

Young has taken his music to the next level since that moment and has not looked back.

“I’m 10 years in as of right now slowly, but surely moving up. It’s been more positive than negative,” he said.

The 50/50 campaign began in the COVID-19 pandemic after Young realized this could be the step that would take his career to the next level.

“The pandemic hit, and I was just like, let’s start dropping songs,” he said. “So I just said let’s drop songs every week. 50 songs in 50 weeks.”

He recently dropped the 30th song in his “50/50 song campaign,” dropping 50 songs for 50 consecutive weeks. The new track has garnered almost 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his audience has grown significantly.

J Young MDK has shown up-and-coming artists that, with hard work and ambition, anything is possible. With such an intense campaign and expectation to remain consistent as an artist, J Young has created his own impact and made history.

He has carved his own lane as a rapper, singer, actor, and overall creative.

“I’m all about trying to make history. I want to leave my mark on this earth,” he said.

J Young has also shown the benefits of surrounding yourself with a great team. His mentor, Jamie Foxx, has instilled the many core values needed to survive in the music industry.

“He inspires me to know that yes, I know I am talented, but I can do everything I want to do. I don’t have to stick in this lane where everyone tries to put me in,” he said.

Given this year’s trials and tribulations, J Young has shown that time does not stop and it is essential to make every moment count.

His new single, “Promise You Won’t Change,” symbolizes how the world has been feeling through social, political, and life issues this year. J Young MDK has still been able to spread inspiring music that can fill listeners with joy.

“I just want to be an artist and be able to create whatever I want,” he said.