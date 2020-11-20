Chadwick Boseman’s widow receives court ruling about late actor’s $940K estate

Chadwick Boseman‘s widow has been appointed administrator of the late actor’s estate.

The Black Panther actor died from cancer at the age of 43 without leaving a will, prompting Simone Ledward to file a petition to be appointed administrator last month, and a court has now granted her that authority.

According to a court order obtained by People magazine, Ledward is now the personal representative with limited authority of her late husband’s estate, which has an estimated value of $938,500 and the court order requires her to submit a $939,000 bond along with the final distribution of the estate by Feb. 22, 2021.

Boseman and Ledward got engaged in October 2019, and a post announcing the actor’s passing in August confirmed they had married at some point before his death as it stated he had “died in his home with his wife and family by his side.”

The full statement read: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

In March 2019, the 21 Bridges actor paid tribute to his significant other when he accepted an Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize at the NAACP Image Awards.

Before going on stage, the pair shared a kiss, and he then said: “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

Speaking about the couple’s relationship in 2018, Ledward’s grandmother said: “They respect each other. She’s very happy, and he is, too.”