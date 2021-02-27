Jay-Z auctioning off limited edition D’USSE Cognac bottle

Jay-Z and D’USSE Cognac are auctioning off a one-of-a-kind, luxury D’usse 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition bottle. Hov and his company made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 25 that Sotheby’s will be handling the sale of the vintage liquor valued between $25,000-75,000.

Only 285 bottles were produced and Sotheby’s “Bottle No. 1” is the only bottle in the collection to be made available for public sale. Jay also received a bottle for his 50th birthday in December 2019. Bottles were also given to some of his family members and close friends.

The bottle set to be auctioned is worth $10,000 alone and features a 24-karat gold foil around the neck, a diamond decanter design encased in a leather box and an engraved signature from Hov himself. It also comes with the symbol of Le Croix de Lorraine: the historic French emblem of courage, honor and perseverance.

