Oprah Winfrey to pay tribute to music icon Tina Turner at Clive Davis party

Oprah Winfrey reportedly will pay tribute to Tina Turner at Clive Davis’ Grammys party.

The TV icon has been interviewed by the influential music producer for his upcoming celebration, and the duo took the opportunity to discuss the legacy of the 81-year-old singer.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “He interviewed her for 90 minutes … it will, of course, be edited.

“It’s linked to one of his favorite Tina Turner performances, and there was quite a bit of discussion around Tina.

“Clive was very excited that he got Oprah. It’s a big deal. He was like, ‘Can you believe this?'”

Rather than his usual Beverly Hilton Pre-Grammys party, Clive instead held a virtual star-studded bash in January with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Gayle King, Alicia Keys and Joni Mitchell joining in the fun.

He had to postpone the second edition after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy in February.

At the time, his representative said: “He is in good spirits and looks forward to doing the second half of his pre-Grammy gala in May.”

He has since recovered and while a specific date is yet to be confirmed, the event is still expected next month.

Turner has been plagued with a number of health issues in recent years, including kidney failure, and it was her husband Erwin Bach who stepped up to donate a kidney to her in 2017.

During her health battle, the singer admitted she “began to think about death” and would “accept” if it was her time to go.

She said: “It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat. I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s time.”