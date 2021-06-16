Country singer Charley Pride’s will being contested by “secret” biracial son

Country singer Charley Pride passed away in December at the age of 86 after suffering complications from COVID-19 but the singer’s will and estate is now being challenged. Apparently Charley Pride had a secret son who now wants his share of his father’s inheritance. Tyler Pride, who refers to himself as the family’s “secret,” claims his mother, who is White, had an affair with the late singer for nearly ten years in the 80’s when he was conceived.

Tyler Pride told NBC Channel 6 News in Florida that Pride had been married to his wife for years and already had three children at the time of his birth. A paternity case also confirmed that Tyler was the country singer’s child when he was 13.

Tyler, who currently works as a Texas police officer, claims Charley visited him as a child and they had a relationship until his wife Rozene Pride, who is African American, found out about the affair and the contacts became less frequent. Tyler also told the news outlet that his last name was changed from Tines to Pride and that Pride was ordered to pay $94,000 in back child support and begin paying $4,000 monthly. Tyler also claims his father stayed in his life after he turned 18 and his financial obligation was over.

“We made it through and had the best relationship that we could, per the circumstances. We still got to talk on the phone a lot and get to know each other that way, but it was difficult because of his situation and having to keep peace at home, as he put it over and over,” Tyler Pride told NBC Channel 6 News.

Tyler also stated that Pride’s widow, Rozene, didn’t notify him of his father’s illness and left him off the obituary and forbade him from attending the funeral. He also faults her for him being omitted from the will which he filed a lawsuit to contest.