Scottie Pippen calls former Bulls coach a racist and Jordan ‘selfish’ (video)

It has become glaringly obvious that there are a lot of ill feelings simmering just beneath the surface of Scottie Pippen‘s cool exterior.

Pippen, 55, has unloaded the long-smoldering contents of his soul in his explosive memoir, Unguarded, on an unsuspecting sports world. He calls former Bulls teammate and all-time great Michael Jordan “selfish” and, perhaps most surprisingly, denounced his former coach Phil Jackson as a “racist.”

The six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer elaborated on his inflammatory book on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday, June 28, 2021. While he and Jordan worked flawlessly as a duo on the court, they had no such chemistry or friendship outside the arena.

He also told Patrick that, in his opinion, that Jordan’s decision to retire from the NBA to temporarily pursue baseball as “selfish” and said “it was kind of who Michael Jordan was.”

“That was kind of a guy who believed he could do anything on his own,” Pippen said.

Pippen created flashing headlines with his take on his former Bulls head coach Jackson. While dissecting Pippen’s worst career moment where he refused to go into the game during a last-second playoff game against the New York Knicks in 1994, Pippen slams Jackson.

Pippen believes Phil Jackson had racial motivations for giving Toni Kukoc, a White European import and teammate at the time, the opportunity to take the last shot instead of Pippen.

DP: ".. By saying it was a racial move then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist…" Pippen: "I don't have a problem with that." DP: "Do you think Phil was?" Pippen: "Oh yeah…" Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil's decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

Neither Jordan nor Jackson have commented on this recently developing story.

"All those cameras were working for Michael Jordan not the Chicago Bulls." – Scottie Pippen said that documentary footage was one-sided on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) June 28, 2021

Pippen felt compelled to come behind “The Dan Patrick Show” interview with this preface.

I’m just answering the questions y’all asking me. You wanted the headlines, you got them – dig deeper to find out why I actually said what I said instead of framing your questions to get clicks. It’s all love! 🖤 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) June 28, 2021

Check out the entire 18-minute interview below: