Big Sean and the Detroit Pistons team up to find an intern

The Detroit Pistons and GOOD Music rapper Big Sean are looking to expand their team and are seeking a creative intern. The “Bounce Back” MC announced the news on Twitter and will be using TikTok to accept curriculum vitae in lieu of traditional résumés.

Candidates can use the app to upload a TikTok video showcasing their skill set, creativity, and accolades for job openings at a select group of companies on the platform’s new feature. The Pistons are the first NBA squad and professional sports team to use the “TikTok Resumes” feature as they seek someone to assist with marketing and branding.

“Hey, it’s Sean Don and I’m looking for a Creative Innovation intern to work with me and the Detroit Pistons. You know we got the number one draft pick and I’m looking for someone that’s passionate, someone that’s about that basketball culture, somebody who knows music and lifestyle marketing. You can put your resume on TikTok right now so again I am looking. So if you know anybody, if it’s you, come work with me and the Pistons. You know we got the number one draft pick and like I said you could put your resume on TikTok right now so let’s get it,” said Sean in a TikTok video.

