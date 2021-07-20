 Skip to content

Music » Kanye West hosting album release listening party for ‘Donda’ in Atlanta

Kanye West hosting album release listening party for ‘Donda’ in Atlanta

By Terry Shropshire | July 20, 2021 |

Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Amid his publicly contentious divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West surprisingly announced he is hosting an album release party for Donda in Atlanta this week.

The mercurial musical savant will shepherd the arrival of his star-studded musical project at Mercedes-Benz downtown on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. The album will feature the likes of Future, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

The album Donda is an ode to his late mother, Donda West, who died at age 58 in 2007 following complications from a cosmetic surgery.

Kanye, 44, has routinely turned his album releases into major events. The former presidential candidate and unabashed MAGA advocate flew members of the national media out to his vast ranch in Wyoming for the release of his 2018 album, Ye. Before that, Ye used a fashion show inside the iconic Madison Square Garden in Manhattan as the setting to unveil The Life of Pablo in 2016.

This public release party follows Kanye’s private release gig this past weekend in Las Vegas where he landed to also support Ice Cube’s “Big 3” basketball event. Kanye then reportedly played the album for the likes of NBA superstar Kevin Durant and a few others.

One of the national personalities on the scene in Vegas was Justin Laboy who advised rising rappers to postpone their release because the Donda album is blazing.

Laboy also gave his 350K Twitter followers a bold prediction.

Before Ye flew to Vegas, he was in San Francisco for a brief reunion with his wife, Kim K., and their four children. According to media re[ports,  relations between the two remain amicable for the children’s sake, but they are still following through with plans to divorce. Both are also reportedly dating other people.



Posted in Music and tagged , , , , ,

DJ Yella of NWA pens tell-all about his life

Snoop fires off on billionaires looking to cash in on cannabis industry

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul is dating singer Adele

Normani and Cardi B connect on sizzling new single ‘Wild Side’

Lil Boosie and Flavor Flav meet after fans claim they look alike (photo)



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.