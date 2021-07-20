Kanye West hosting album release listening party for ‘Donda’ in Atlanta

Amid his publicly contentious divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West surprisingly announced he is hosting an album release party for Donda in Atlanta this week.

The mercurial musical savant will shepherd the arrival of his star-studded musical project at Mercedes-Benz downtown on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. The album will feature the likes of Future, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @kanyewest Presents: A Donda Listening Event at @MBStadium in Atlanta, GA this Thursday, July 22 at 8pm. Buy tickets beginning today at 2pm PT/ 5pm ET at https://t.co/d5kqhrrbZm pic.twitter.com/baVDznz8cZ — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 19, 2021

The album Donda is an ode to his late mother, Donda West, who died at age 58 in 2007 following complications from a cosmetic surgery.

Kanye, 44, has routinely turned his album releases into major events. The former presidential candidate and unabashed MAGA advocate flew members of the national media out to his vast ranch in Wyoming for the release of his 2018 album, Ye. Before that, Ye used a fashion show inside the iconic Madison Square Garden in Manhattan as the setting to unveil The Life of Pablo in 2016.

This public release party follows Kanye’s private release gig this past weekend in Las Vegas where he landed to also support Ice Cube’s “Big 3” basketball event. Kanye then reportedly played the album for the likes of NBA superstar Kevin Durant and a few others.

One of the national personalities on the scene in Vegas was Justin Laboy who advised rising rappers to postpone their release because the Donda album is blazing.

Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back 😤 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

Laboy also gave his 350K Twitter followers a bold prediction.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME pic.twitter.com/baaL9fHKOv — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y’all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT 🐐 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

Before Ye flew to Vegas, he was in San Francisco for a brief reunion with his wife, Kim K., and their four children. According to media re[ports, relations between the two remain amicable for the children’s sake, but they are still following through with plans to divorce. Both are also reportedly dating other people.