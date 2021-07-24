Lena Waithe producing a documentary on TV icon

Hollywood powerhouse Lena Waithe has made a name for herself with works like “The Chi” and Queen & Slim. Waithe however remains determined not be put in a box while she creates stories on the Black experience. The Chicago director just announced that she’ll be producing a documentary on the life of celebrated television icon Mary Tyler Moore. Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions acquired the rights from Moore’s estate and will produce the project with director James Adolphus.

Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary is scheduled to be released in 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary will follow the personal and professional journey of the star, businesswoman and advocate best known for her portrayal of a single, successful and professional woman in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” which ran from 1970-77 and won 29 Emmy Awards. She also starred on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for five seasons. The beloved actress won seven Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards throughout her career.

“Mary Tyler Moore is an icon, mystery, and an inspiration. With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues, we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on,” Waithe told THR.

Moore passed away at 80-years-old in 2017 following complications from diabetes. Her widow, Dr. Robert Levine, also expressed his thoughts on the project coming to fruition.

“In her high school yearbook, Mary wrote, ‘The world is always ready to receive talent with open arms’… and Mary always sought to surround herself with the best. To have extraordinary and purposeful talents like Lena and James tell Mary’s story honors her in a way I know she would have treasured,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Mary Tyler Moore project will also be the first documentary released by Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions.