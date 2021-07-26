Harlem Globetrotters still setting trends 95 years later with Spread Game tour

There could not be a more timely setting for the rebirth of this historic organization than now. Keeping up their 95-year commitment to creating joy with their exciting displays of athleticism and unparalleled skill, the Harlem Globetrotters are relaunching their brand through the Spread Game tour, a diverse, interactive family experience that will travel the nation.

Sunni Hickman, the vice president of marketing, describes the goal of the relaunch of this historic organization.

“There’s a rich history there to the innovation of the style of play of basketball. The NBA has always competed for championships, the Globetrotters compete for hearts. What’s next for us, we’re re-imagining ourselves because we want to be relevant and connect with the next generation of fans,” she said. “We want to create that 365, 24/7 experience. We’ve got new uniforms and new drip and we’re working with the Broadway team for our show. We have creative partners helping us connect with the culture through words and energy. Finally is our players, all of this is personifying these dope men and women who give their heart and soul to this game and the people.”

The Globetrotters have been pioneers of diversity and goodwill since their founding, as they kick-started the integration of Black players into the NBA in 1950. They continue this legacy of inclusivness and diversity with their off the court activities and their players, featuring women, little people and players of color alike.

Dominique Wilkins, former NBA player and vice president of the Atlanta Hawks; and current Globetrotter, Corey “Thunder” Law, back the organization’s dedication to diversity and inclusion.

“The game of basketball is one of the most diverse sports in the world, we bring people together. The world is in shambles right now, and what we do is bring love and spread the game. I think the world needs the Globetrotters right now,” Law said.

“Diversity is everything, a lot of times issues get overlooked until something dramatic happens. We need to hold people accountable and make sure everyone is treated how they want to be treated,” Wilkins said.

To learn more about the 2021 Spread Game tour, visit https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

