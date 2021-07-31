Russell Westbrook traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook will be suiting up in the purple and gold uniforms next year and will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers squad. The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards on July 29 to acquire Westbrook in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, according to ESPN. The Wizards are also sending 2024 and 2028 second-round picks to the Lakers to complete the deal.

While the trade can’t officially be announced until Aug. 6 after the salary cap is finalized, Westbrook wrote a goodbye letter to the city of D.C. on Instagram on Thursday, July 29.

