Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s friendship to be explored in Netflix documentary

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society production company will be releasing a documentary exploring the friendship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali on Netflix.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali will launch on the streaming service on Sept. 9 and is based on Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith’s book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X. The documentary, directed by Marcus A. Clarke, will feature never-befor- seen archival footage and the story behind the friendship between the civil rights leader and the boxing legend.

“Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are two of the most iconic and revered African Americans of the 20th century, and yet the depths of their friendship and the influence they had on each other is largely unknown. Blood Brothers provides a deeper understanding into what made these two men tick, the intense role faith played in their bond and ultimately how their budding friendship came to an abrupt end,” Clarke told Deadline.

