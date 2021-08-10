De La Soul’s music will land on streaming services after dispute over masters

Ninety’s hip-hop greats De La Soul have finally acquired the rights to their master recordings following years of disputes. De La Soul’s acquisition comes after their previous record label Tommy Boy, which also released music from Queen Latifah, House of Pain and Naughty By Nature, was purchased by rights company Reservoir in June for a $100 million. The purchase meant Reservoir came to own the rights to six of the group’s albums including 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead and Buhloone Mindstate.

At the time of the sale, De La Soul stated that they were in talks with Reservoir executives about coming to an agreement. De La Soul’s classic material has been absent from streaming services because of the long going dispute. The main issues with De La Soul and Tommy Boy came to a head after the label negotiated a deal to receive 90 percent of streaming revenue, leaving only 10 percent to the group. In 2019, the trio put Tommy Boy Records founder Tom Silverman on blast on social media after months of failed negotiations.

