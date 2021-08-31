Brittany Marshall shares tips to prevent contracting HIV

Brittany Marshall is a behavioral scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an adjunct assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at The George Washington University, where her practice and research interests include HIV prevention among vulnerable populations, program evaluation, and implementation science. She also serves as the president of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta Young Professionals. In a recent interview with rolling out, she discussed her journey in the National Urban League and her work with AIDS.

What would you share with the community about where our minds and our empathy needs to be as it relates to HIV?

Everything we learned in school holds up, HIV is still a thing. It’s still important to get tested regularly, and communicate with your partners. It’s important to protect yourself because at the end of the day, it’s your body, your health and you shouldn’t put [that] in the hands of someone else. Once people really think about that and start living that, then we’ll really be able to see the needle move in terms of HIV incidence and prevalence. It’s important that people continue to educate and protect themselves.

