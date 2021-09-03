Patrick Lewis explains how to secure generational wealth

Patrick J. Lewis, an accredited residential manager and CEO of Affluent Investments LLC, is a retired Air Force veteran with over 18 years experience in branding, positioning, acquisitions and sales. Lewis also markets multifamily real estate in the north and southeast and is a respected partner in the industry.

As a corporate marketing director and consultant, Lewis has partnered with investors, brokers and owners. He has managed the operations, acquisition and sale of over $50M in real estate assets.

Read on to learn more about Lewis and real estate.

How did you get started in the real estate business?

After I retired from the Air Force, after 20 years of service, I moved to Atlanta. I started as a consultant for a community, which also that matriculated into me being the corporate marketing director. So since then, it kind of just grew. I love being able to help people move into their homes or apartments, and consulting to make sure they’re successful.

Why is real estate a good investment?

Because real estate is a long-term investment and is better over stocks and bonds and even gold. You’re able to transfer those real estate assets over to your heirs and create generational wealth.

