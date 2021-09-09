Drake signs on to curate the NFL’s ‘Monday Night Football’

Drake is sitting at the top of the charts once again with the release of his sixth album Certified Lover Boy and is turning up the heat even higher on his marketing campaign for the project.

The OVO boss has linked up with the NFL and will curate music for 10 “Monday Night Football” games. The music will include tracks from Certified Lover Boy as well as a mix from his plethora of hits and other artists that will get crowd rocking. The music selections will play during promo spots, pre-game shows and live telecasts, with his first batch slated to air Sept. 13 when the Las Vegas raiders host the Baltimore Ravens.

“Now we are here, the kickoff of the football season and who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports? We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration. The music curator role has been a big hit with our fans with Diplo and DJ Khaled in previous years and this season, we will be living inside the moment with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack,” Emeka Ofodile, VP of sports marketing at ESPN, told Billboard.

Drake and ESPN previously collaborated last month when he “hacked” into “SportsCenter” to share the release date of Certified Lover Boy with a cryptic message. Not new to the sports world, Drake is the official ambassador of his hometown NBA team, the Toronto Raptors.

Champagne Papi linked up with Future and Young Thug for Certified Lover Boy’s first visual “Way 2 Sexy” as well. Continuing to break streaming records, Drake also connects with Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross on the 21-track recording. Check out the new video below.