Ludacris announces ‘Karma’s World’ soundtrack and series to release on Oct. 15

Universal Music Group announced today its release of the Karma’s World Original Soundtrack on Oct. 15, 2021. This is the official album to the animated series from GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, rapper, actor, producer and entrepreneur, Ludacris. It was produced by Karma’s World Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group.

The show, features voices from Tiffany Haddish, Danielle Brooks, Jordan Fisher, Dawnn Lewis, Dascha Polanco and Chris Bridges. Karma’s World makes its debut on Netflix throughout 190 countries in 21 languages plus audio description on Oct. 15, 2021.

Ludacris shared the music video for the theme song “Welcome to Karma’s World” performed by SinceThe80s/Motown recording artist Asiahn, “Karma,” through Netflix Futures.

Ludacris shared, “I am thrilled to be working with Universal Music Group to bring the music from Karma’s World to audiences everywhere. UMG has been my partner on all my albums since day one and it’s very fitting that they are with me as I unveil the music from my new animated Netflix series, which has been a labor of love for over a decade and inspired by my eldest daughter. As a girl dad to four daughters, I am so proud of the music in this show which inspires creative confidence in kids and encourages them to embrace their full authentic selves. When making music for Karma’s World, our creativity was unlimited – we experimented with country, reggae, reggaeton, pop, jazz, R&B, hip hop, classical and so much more. The series serves up sophisticated beats, impressive rhymes and straight up catchy choruses all the while addressing important topics and themes in each episode. The music on Karma’s World is not just for kids – I know for a fact that whole families will be singing and rhyming along. Karma’s World brings people together, tells great stories, and provides a sound for all ages.”

Karma’s World tells “The story of a girl finding her voice and using it to change the world.” The music reflects this spirit of empowerment with its upbeat energy and undeniable charm. The show and soundtrack will be an exciting addition of entertainment for the entire family to look forward to this fall.

This embarkment marks a full-circle moment for Ludacris, who launched his career under the UMG umbrella. He also released nine iconic studio albums as part of the alliance between his own label Disturbing Tha Peace and Def Jam Recordings.