Become a master of time management with these 4 tips and get the bag

Whether you work for someone else or for yourself, many of us have struggled with time management at one point or another. It might even sometimes seem as if there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. Whether it be in our work life or at home, it’s quite easy to get overwhelmed by everything that needs to get done in a day. The key to blowing through your to-do list like a pro and increasing your productivity while staying calm, cool and collected is by implementing these four time management tips.

Create a to-do list and schedule each task

Mapping out your to-do list on paper is the first step to optimizing your day. It is also a great way to keep you focused and aligned with what needs to get done as you can always refer back to it. Once the to-do list is created, you can schedule each individual task on a digital calendar so that you can plan out how much time it will take to complete each task, and get alerted when it’s time to move on to the next one. You might need to roll over some tasks to the next day depending on how many need to be completed, but this is the perfect way to stay organized and focus on one task at a time.

Make time for breaks

Taking breaks is crucial in keeping a calm and level head throughout the day. When breaks are worked into your schedule, it’s easier to stay motivated in getting everything done. You can even schedule time for breaks on your calendar so you get reminded when they’re coming up. You can use your break time to take a 15-30-minute nap, take a walk, or just sit in relaxed silence until it’s time to get back to work.