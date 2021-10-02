David Oyelowo set to tell the story of the real Lone Ranger Bass Reeves

Many may not know but the western character the Lone Ranger was actually inspired by a Black lawman named Bass Reeves. Reeves was the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. He worked in the Arkansas and Oklahoma Territory where he is recorded to have over 3,000 arrests and shot and killed 14 men allegedly in self-defense while performing his duties.

While America white-washed the story in the past, the Selma and The Butler star David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica are now bringing Bass’ story to the mainstream. The couple recently signed an exclusive deal with ViacomCBS and its MTV Entertainment Studios to develop scripted and unscripted fare through their Yoruba Saxon production company. The first project under the deal is the limited series called “Bass Reeves” which will star the 2015 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture winner.

“The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks … whom we have seldom seen on screen. The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan [producer] to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios,” David Oyelowo told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jessica Oyelowo is an established actress as well and has appeared in numerous films and television shows in the couple’s native UK.

“Look at God!!! Dreams coming true left and right. I get to work with my wife @jessicaoyelowo, Taylor Sheridan, 101 Studios and ViacomCBS. Pinch me somebody!! 🙏🏾 @viacomcbs @yorubasaxon,” The Water Man star added about his latest project.