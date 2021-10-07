Jay-Z and Beyoncé floss for ‘The Harder They Fall’ film screening in London

The Carters took a trip across the Atlantic this week to the United Kingdom to support the upcoming film The Harder They Fall at the BFI London Film Festival. Jay-Z is one of the executive producers along with James Lassiter of the Black western which will stream on Netflix and will star Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo. Hov spoke to PA Media on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, about the importance of having such a strong Black ensemble tell stories that depict the Western time frame.

“Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films we didn’t see ourselves in Westerns, as if we didn’t exist. It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles. These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so [it’s good to] just see us represented and see that we have voices. There were so many towns that people didn’t know about, so to bring interesting stories to the big screen, and also educate, any time you can do that is just a blessing,” the Roc Nation boss told the outlet.

Jay-Z also recorded a song with Kid Cudi that will be featured on the soundtrack titled “Guns Go Bang.” The Harder They Fall is directed by Black UK filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, who is also a musician and records under the stage name The Bullitts. Samuel is the younger brother of Grammy-winning superstar Seal. Jay-Z and Samuel also co-wrote the movie’s title track and theme song “The Harder They Fall” which is performed by reggae sensation Koffee. The Western hits Netflix on Nov. 3.

Check out a few photos of the power couple attending the festival and screening on the next page as well as the trailer for the blazing new film.