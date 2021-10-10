Fans praise Max Kellerman’s boxing commentary without Stephen A. Smith

Boxing fans heaped effusive praise on ESPN’s boxing expert Max Kellerman for his masterful commentary on the heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Moreover, many fans are especially happy that Kellerman was forcefully moved from the top-rated morning sports show, “First Take,” and which took him away from its high-profile host Stephen A. Smith. This enabled Kellerman to appropriate more of his time and talent to calling pro boxing matches where he has few peers in the sport, according to many fans’ perspectives.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Kellerman, 48, jumped to the top of trending topics on Twitter as fans expressed love for the way he broke down the science of boxing and the thrilling matchup between Fury and Wilder.

max kellerman got his flowers tn pic.twitter.com/IJ0itp73wb — rab (@aethelstann) October 10, 2021

Following Kellerman’s unceremonious exit from “First Take,” where he had been on since 2016, he got his own hour-long show on ESPN, “This Just In,” which airs in the afternoons. He also co-hosts ESPN’s morning radio show, replacing Zubin Mehenti on the “Keyshawn, J-Will & Max” show, and has his weekly boxing show, “Max on Boxing,” on ESPN2.

Kellerman’s clinical breakdown of Saturday night breakdown of the epic match that had throngs of fans singing his praises. Check out some of the responses.

It's great to see Max Kellerman back in his natural habitat, being a brilliant boxing commentary, instead of having to shrink himself, to participate in SAS's minstrel show. — Haze 𓅊 (@GodSon83) October 10, 2021

Max Kellerman talking boxing > Stephen A talking about anything at all — Hunter Holderfield (@H_Holderfield) October 10, 2021

Nobody has or will ever talk boxing better than Max Kellerman. https://t.co/NadZ4aP9Xf — Colin (@CJames_h) October 10, 2021

Common sense right 🤔 Max Kellerman > Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/eFJucaLhqb — keithsmall4 (@youkapalot) October 10, 2021

Max Kellerman commentating s-tier boxing matches without Stephen a smith around to drag him down pic.twitter.com/8clgWaG77v — Black Jānis Timma (@ShooterLibby) October 10, 2021

Nvm welcome to the black community Max Kellerman — Huey Freeman (@TheyCallMeOmi) October 10, 2021

Max Kellerman on boxing is unmatched > — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) October 10, 2021