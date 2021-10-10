 Skip to content

Fans praise Max Kellerman’s boxing commentary without Stephen A. Smith

October 10, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Stephen A. Smith (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Boxing fans heaped effusive praise on ESPN’s boxing expert Max Kellerman for his masterful commentary on the heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.


Moreover, many fans are especially happy that Kellerman was forcefully moved from the top-rated morning sports show, “First Take,” and which took him away from its high-profile host Stephen A. Smith. This enabled Kellerman to appropriate more of his time and talent to calling pro boxing matches where he has few peers in the sport, according to many fans’ perspectives.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Kellerman, 48, jumped to the top of trending topics on Twitter as fans expressed love for the way he broke down the science of boxing and the thrilling matchup between Fury and Wilder.


Following Kellerman’s unceremonious exit from “First Take,” where he had been on since 2016, he got his own hour-long show on ESPN, “This Just In,” which airs in the afternoons. He also co-hosts ESPN’s morning radio show, replacing Zubin Mehenti on the “Keyshawn, J-Will & Max” show, and has his weekly boxing show, “Max on Boxing,” on ESPN2. 

Kellerman’s clinical breakdown of Saturday night breakdown of the epic match that had throngs of fans singing his praises. Check out some of the responses.

 

 

