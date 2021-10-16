 Skip to content

Derrick Rose proposes to girlfriend Alaina Anderson at Madison Square Garden

October 16, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

New York Knicks star Derrick Rose literally balled out in Madison Square Garden this week when he proposed to his girlfriend Alaina Anderson. Showing his romantic side, Rose held a private dinner for his lady on center court of the stadium where he popped the question and shared a few highlights of their special occasion on Instagram.

“To my ace. I didn’t know things were going to go this way. Even from the jump, I didn’t know I was texting Big Jay. I didn’t know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love you forever. When I first saw you I told Ryan that we were going to be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That’s only because both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod because we are truly misunderstood. We got our heart and swag from this place called Englewood. I will always love you because you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and an unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen,” Rose captioned on IG.


Rose and Anderson have been dating for about five years and have two children, a daughter Layla and a son, London. Anderson also shared news of their special night and revealed she thought she was just going to a party.

“Thought I was going to a Knicks team party last night 🤣 turns out it was my party!!!! 😇🥰😘🤩🌹❤️‍🔥 Oh my husband took these pics 💅🏼 MRS. ROSE 🌹 MY FACE HURTS 😭😂😅 Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!,” she shared on IG.


Check out a few photos from the Derrick Rose’s marriage proposal to Alaina Anderson below.

