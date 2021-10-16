Derrick Rose proposes to girlfriend Alaina Anderson at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks star Derrick Rose literally balled out in Madison Square Garden this week when he proposed to his girlfriend Alaina Anderson. Showing his romantic side, Rose held a private dinner for his lady on center court of the stadium where he popped the question and shared a few highlights of their special occasion on Instagram.

“To my ace. I didn’t know things were going to go this way. Even from the jump, I didn’t know I was texting Big Jay. I didn’t know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love you forever. When I first saw you I told Ryan that we were going to be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That’s only because both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod because we are truly misunderstood. We got our heart and swag from this place called Englewood. I will always love you because you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and an unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen,” Rose captioned on IG.

Rose and Anderson have been dating for about five years and have two children, a daughter Layla and a son, London. Anderson also shared news of their special night and revealed she thought she was just going to a party.

“Thought I was going to a Knicks team party last night 🤣 turns out it was my party!!!! 😇🥰😘🤩🌹❤️‍🔥 Oh my husband took these pics 💅🏼 MRS. ROSE 🌹 MY FACE HURTS 😭😂😅 Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!,” she shared on IG.

Check out a few photos from the Derrick Rose’s marriage proposal to Alaina Anderson below.