NBA YoungBoy released from jail

NBA YoungBoy has finally been freed.

The Louisiana rapper walked out of St. Martin Parrish jail on Tuesday, Oct. 26 after a judge granted him permission to serve house arrest in Utah, according to WAFB.

Last week, Youngboy’s legal team proposed a plan to permanently move the rapper to Utah to live with an adoptive family. The judge granted Gaulden’s request at a bond hearing on Oct. 22, but the rapper had to stay in jail over the weekend due to a gun-related charge he had in California when he was arrested in March. He was released from the Louisiana jail on $1.5 million bond.

“I’m really, really happy for him,” defense lawyer Drew Findling told Rolling Stone after the Oct. 26 hearing in Baton Rouge. “This is the right result. It’s the fair result.”

The Los Angeles Police Department helped federal agents arrest the rapper born Kentrell Gaulden in March after a short pursuit. Records eventually showed the name of the agents’ operation was “Never Free Again,” a play on the rapper whose stage name is “Never Broke Again,” according to media reports. Gaulden’s latest string of legal issues date back to September 2020, when he and 15 others were arrested at a music video shoot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For the week of Oct. 15-21, Gaulden is the highest-streaming American artist on YouTube. His 42 million views in the week were nine million more the second-closest artist, who was Drake. NBA YoungBoy has been the most-viewed American artist on the platform since the week of Sept. 24-30.