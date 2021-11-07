Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods top list of highest-paid athletes of all time

Michael Jordan is universally considered the greatest basketball player of all time, and a majority of sports fans believe MJ is the best athlete that America has ever produced.

So it should come as no surprise that Jordan is reported to be the richest and highest-earning athlete the sports world has ever seen, according to a report released by Sportico.

Jordan is at the pinnacle of a list that includes three legendary golfers: Tiger Woods ($2.1 billion), Arnold Palmer ($1.5 billion) and Jack Nicklaus ($1.38 billion).

For those who are curious, current NBA superstar LeBron James is the seventh greatest earning ever at $1.17 billion, which is just behind Portuguese soccer demigod Christiano Ronaldo and undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.

The Chicago Sun-Times stated that Jordan’s net worth was $1.6 billion back in March 2021 and that he had surpassed the billion-dollar threshold in 2015.

HoopsHype calculated that Jordan earned $86,760,000 during his playing career, including $33 million during his final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998. However, as Jordan disciples know, Air Jordan earned far more money outside of the hardcourt.

Jordan continues to haul in the bag by earning $150 million through his landmark Nike partnership in royalties in 2021, which is nearly 20 years after he retired from the NBA.