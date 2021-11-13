Your go-to guide for gifts under $50 from Amazon

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, Christmas isn’t too far away either, as the two holidays are precisely 32 days apart this year. If you want to get ahead of the game this holiday season, then the time for scouring the internet for gifts is now.

We do still have to keep in mind that the holidays will fall mid-pandemic for the second consecutive year. For some households, this can mean ballin’ on a budget for the special people in your life; and even if you do have a bit of extra money to spare this year, you won’t want to pass up these awesome Amazon gifts under $50.

Electric Wine Opener Set

For the wine lover in your life, this four-in-one gift set comes with an easy-to-use electric wine opener, foil cutter, wine aerator, and vacuum stoppers.

Price: $17.99