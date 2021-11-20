Former NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after alleged attack on his child’s mother

Former NFL player Zac Stacy has been apprehended after a video was released showing a violent assault against his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, who is the mother of his five-month-old child.

Orlando police arrested the 30-year-old Stacy on Nov. 18 at the Orlando International Airport as he exited a flight arriving from Nashville and booked the former Jets and Rams running back into the Orange County jail. Stacy had fled the scene and state following the alleged attack.

Stacy was charged on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges and appeared before a judge on Friday, Nov 19. Currently in custody, his bond was set at $10,150 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to surrender his passport and firearms.

Police in Oakland, FL responded to a domestic violence call on Nov. 13 at Evans’ home. Stacy fled the scene by the time police arrived. In the video, the man believed to be Stacy is seen punching Evans with his fist and slamming her into a television set while their five-month old son was in the room. He returned to the state after an arrest warrant was issued.

Apparently this may not be the first time this happened as she had cameras in the house which recorded the ordeal and later posted on Instagram.

“Thank you for supporting my children and me during this difficult time. Our safety is the number one concern right now. After a terrifying experience, I am grateful that Zac Stacy is currently in police custody. At present, I have filed a restraining order and plan on filing a civil complaint. I am sincerely asking the NFL and football commissioner Roger Goodell to confront the reality that players are experiencing PTSD from their time playing pro-football.

“In particular, as linked to repeated concussions, brain injury, and other bodily trauma, as it causes symptomatic changes to the players’ character, including increased irritability, angry outbursts, and aggressive behavior,” Evans said in statement obtained by CNN.

You can watch Stacy’s court appearance below.